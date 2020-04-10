3,902 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 267,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 157,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after buying an additional 235,571 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of FLO opened at $22.17 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

In other Flowers Foods news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

