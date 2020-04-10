3,409 Shares in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,596,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,423,000 after buying an additional 102,162 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,893,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $227,362,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,864,000 after purchasing an additional 116,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,910,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

TRI opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.