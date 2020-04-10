277 Shares in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth $218,858,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 745,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 502,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,155.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 373,413 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,859,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 346,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $16,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.11.

CCEP stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.63. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.