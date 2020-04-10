200 Shares in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWN. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.24. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $121,840.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $48,964.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

