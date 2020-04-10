1,920 Shares in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,920 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,530,000 after purchasing an additional 74,867 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of CVLT opened at $41.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -112.94, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.82. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $64.17.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

