167,302 Shares in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 167,302 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,228,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,852,000 after purchasing an additional 96,764 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,826 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 26.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 398,185 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 82,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

RIG stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.65. Transocean LTD has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $9.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

In other Transocean news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 35,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

