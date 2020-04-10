13,911 Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,911 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.28. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 13.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

SMFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

