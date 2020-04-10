1,367 Shares in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,132 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 8,478.9% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,671,000 after purchasing an additional 997,961 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Accenture by 3,501.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after purchasing an additional 992,216 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after purchasing an additional 676,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.67.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN stock opened at $177.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

