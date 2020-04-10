1,281 Shares in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.70.

Shares of EL opened at $164.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

