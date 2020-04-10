11,874 Shares in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 107,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 3,140.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 64,468 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 53,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMDA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $6.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. Kamada Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Kamada had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

