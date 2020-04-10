10,000 Shares in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $325,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 519,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, COO Todd Bazemore purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah purchased 6,337,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

