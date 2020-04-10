0xBitcoin Price Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $595,803.64 and $822,248.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.05 or 0.04615189 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00066081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036807 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014466 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009874 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003375 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0XBTC is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

