Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $130.00 at SVB Leerink

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target increased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $121.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.30.

ZBH stock opened at $111.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.75. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,933,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 284,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,632,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

