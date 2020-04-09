Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $130.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZBH. Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.30.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $111.28 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average of $137.75.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,274,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,976 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after buying an additional 333,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,529,000 after acquiring an additional 127,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,151,000 after purchasing an additional 775,694 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.