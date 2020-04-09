Zeepin Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $298,994.04 and approximately $199.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.61 or 0.02968023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00206410 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00049232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00045783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

