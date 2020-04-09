Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to “Hold”

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

NYSE IPI opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. Intrepid Potash has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.97.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 6.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,712,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after buying an additional 1,631,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,969,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,332,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 361,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,166 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

