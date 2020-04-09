Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) to “Hold”

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

HNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CLSA lowered shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:HNP opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 48,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

