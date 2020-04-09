Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Buy

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

GNLN stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.50. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $146.29 million and a P/E ratio of 4.89.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $37.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.88 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Greenlane by 9,420.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 676,659 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 311,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 162,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 103,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

