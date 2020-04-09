Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) to “Hold”

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Get ANZ alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANZBY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ANZ from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ANZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ANZ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ANZ stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. ANZ has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $20.08.

ANZ Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANZ (ANZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.