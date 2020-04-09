Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) to Buy

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $227.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Air Products for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 have been going down over the past month. Strategic investments in high-return projects, cost-saving actions, new business deals and acquisitions are expected to drive the company’s results in fiscal 2020. The company is also seeing positive impact of its productivity actions and is likely to gain from additional productivity and cost-improvement programs this year. Also, it is committed to maximize returns to shareholders. Air Products has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, the company faces headwinds from higher maintenance costs and unfavorable currency swings. Its Asia unit’s sales are also likely to be hurt by the expected slowdown in China. Modification of Indian hydrogen supply contract will also affect the company's EMEA unit.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $261.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.63.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $257.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.02.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 27.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

