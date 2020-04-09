Zacks Investment Research Lowers APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) to Hold

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

APEMY opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.92.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

