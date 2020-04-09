Zacks Investment Research Lowers AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) to Sell

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

Get AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

AMADY opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.37. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.35.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (AMADY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.