Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to Sell

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HBT Financial Inc. is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. It provides business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments. HBT Financial Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HBT. DA Davidson assumed coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ HBT opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $309.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer purchased 2,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $148,110 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,319,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

