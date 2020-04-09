Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) to Sell

HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hays plc is engaged in the provision of recruitment and office support services. The firm provides employee and employer services which consists of Hays Talent Solutions, Hays Executive and Hays Oil and Gas. Its operating business segments includes Asia Pacific; Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Ireland. Hays plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HAYS PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HAYS PLC/ADR stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. HAYS PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

