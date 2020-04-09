Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Sell

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GNTY. TheStreet lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Guaranty Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

GNTY stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $253.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $289,100.00. Also, Director Molly Curl purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $413,480 in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

