XPO Logistics Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on XPO. Loop Capital raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered shares of XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.35.

Shares of XPO traded up $3.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.75. 280,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,320. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $29,597,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,483,000 after purchasing an additional 976,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,504,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,005,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,136,000 after acquiring an additional 47,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 508,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after buying an additional 237,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

