Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.93.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,196,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,738,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,699,000 after buying an additional 91,055 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,155,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 52,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,804,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,356,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XHR traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 27,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,329. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $948.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $282.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 50.23%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

