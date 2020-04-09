WPX Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,373 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,429 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.52.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,959.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,467,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in WPX Energy by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,356,000 after buying an additional 2,071,803 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,588,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in WPX Energy by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,497,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,241,000 after buying an additional 1,901,161 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in WPX Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,973,000 after buying an additional 1,821,243 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.93. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

