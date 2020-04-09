William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Addus Homecare in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. William Blair also issued estimates for Addus Homecare’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Addus Homecare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of ADUS stock traded up $3.64 on Thursday, reaching $83.65. 2,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,158. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.29. Addus Homecare has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.72.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 990 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $97,208.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,742.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $65,531.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,236.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 382,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 181,100 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 4th quarter valued at $14,350,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 4th quarter valued at $12,775,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 4th quarter valued at $12,388,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 158,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 113,711 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

