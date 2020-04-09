William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Penumbra in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 6th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

PEN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.29.

Shares of PEN opened at $160.92 on Thursday. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $194.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 119.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.64 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $1,376,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $440,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,511 shares of company stock worth $6,167,135. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

