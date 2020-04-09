Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Cut to C$0.80

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Western Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.
Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$0.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$1.94.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
