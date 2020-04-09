Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Cut to C$0.80

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Western Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$0.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$1.94.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$80.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.