Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Lowered to $14.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WEN. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Wendys from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wendys from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117,605. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. Wendys has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 512.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

