Wells Fargo & Co Upgrades Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

IMMU has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.92.

Shares of IMMU traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $18.97. 733,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,840,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09. Immunomedics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Immunomedics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 156,947 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Immunomedics by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Immunomedics by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

