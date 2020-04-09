Wells Fargo & Co Trims Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Target Price to $37.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,686. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

