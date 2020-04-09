Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,341,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,022,868 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $67,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,947,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,370,328. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.30.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

