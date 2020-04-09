Wells Fargo & Co Lowers TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Price Target to $36.00

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.82.

Shares of AMTD stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.01. 41,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,396. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TD Ameritrade has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,228,000 after purchasing an additional 149,487 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 229,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 78,139 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

