Wells Fargo & Co Cuts E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target to $35.00

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ETFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.42.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:ETFC traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.96. 69,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,904,081. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49. E*TRADE Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.19.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETFC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $107,095,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 144,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.