Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 241.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $106.12 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.91.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

