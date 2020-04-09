Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Position Boosted by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.6% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.58.

NYSE:WMT opened at $120.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.15 and a 1-year high of $128.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.42. The stock has a market cap of $345.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

