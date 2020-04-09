Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Reduced by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 1.1% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.91. 65,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,076,343. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average is $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.