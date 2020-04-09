Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.30 ($34.07) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.40 ($35.35) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.98 ($34.86).

VIV opened at €21.16 ($24.60) on Tuesday. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($28.92). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.16.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

