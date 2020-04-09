Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €30.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €30.50 ($35.47) target price from Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on VIV. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.30 ($34.07) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.98 ($34.86).

VIV stock opened at €21.16 ($24.60) on Tuesday. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($28.92). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.16.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

