Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.2% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $582,775,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.59.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,157,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.46 and its 200 day moving average is $183.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

