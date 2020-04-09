Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,688 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.8% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Visa worth $312,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after buying an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from to in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.59.

NYSE:V opened at $178.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.41. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $330.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

