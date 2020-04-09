Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Raised by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $167.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.96 and its 200 day moving average is $175.62. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

