US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
USFD has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut US Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.
NYSE USFD traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,712. US Foods has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,240,000 after buying an additional 2,568,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,475,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,628,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,325,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in US Foods by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,037,000 after acquiring an additional 880,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
