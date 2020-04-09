US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

USFD has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut US Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE USFD traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,712. US Foods has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,240,000 after buying an additional 2,568,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,475,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,628,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,325,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in US Foods by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,037,000 after acquiring an additional 880,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

