Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) is Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Uniqure accounts for about 4.1% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Uniqure worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,859,000 after purchasing an additional 469,948 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,580,000 after purchasing an additional 445,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,094,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,264,000 after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,289,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on QURE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Uniqure from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ:QURE traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,835. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.53. Uniqure NV has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.19). Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,705.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniqure NV will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,854,343.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,996,216.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $275,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,514.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,307 shares of company stock worth $6,729,594 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.