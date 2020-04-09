Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Sell Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel fur Uniper von 25 auf 20 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf Underperform” belassen. Europaische Versorger seien in der Covid-19-Krise robust, aber dagegen nicht immun, schrieb Analyst John Musk in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Eine geringere Energie-Nachfrage, niedrigere Strompreise und moglicherweise steigende Kapitalkosten hatten die grossten Auswirkungen auf den Sektor. Insgesamt reduzierte der Experte seine Gewinnschatzungen je Aktie fur 2020 und 2021, er halt den Ausverkauf im Sektor aber fur ubertrieben. Uniper zahlt fur ihn aufgrund einer wenig vorteilhaften Energie-Ausrichtung zu den unattraktivsten Werten./ajx/tih

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 17:40 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / 00:15 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Get Uniper alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UNPRF. Berenberg Bank downgraded Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Uniper has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Uniper stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. Uniper has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $32.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.