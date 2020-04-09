Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UA traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 60,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,177. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UA. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.