UBS Group Lowers BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$27.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from C$74.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$72.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BRP from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$70.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BRP from C$56.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.60.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP has a 12-month low of C$18.56 and a 12-month high of C$75.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.52 million and a P/E ratio of 5.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.73.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion. Research analysts expect that BRP will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.